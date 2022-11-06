CAERPHILLY County Borough Council’s new town centre manager has said she wants businesses to “thrive” – with her focus is on communication and engagement.

In October 2021, the council revealed its pilot scheme for a new way of managing town centres – including the appointment of a new manager.

Jo Hillier-Raikes, whose official title is principal officer and business support, said: “Communication and engagement is key to my role. I’m here to help businesses and make them aware of what grants are available and what funding they can access.”

Ms Hillier-Raikes role covers the town centres of Bargoed, Blackwood, Caerphilly, Ystrad Mynach and Risca.

As part of a 12 month trial the Town Centre Management Group – which was first created in 1996 – has been replaced by business networking meetings.

This is part of the council’s efforts to engage with local businesses and will include breakfast events and evening meetings. These are open to councillors, in addition to the businesses.

The meetings will be held at various businesses across the county borough, and will look at regeneration projects and initiatives, provide training and development opportunities and offer cyber security and technology support.

Additionally, a separate Town Centre Improvement Group has also been created as part of the pilot.

This group will include council officers, including Ms Hillier-Raikes, and Cllr Jamie Pritchard, the cabinet member with responsibility for prosperity and regeneration. The group will look at the issues brought up at the networking events.

The group will also look at the outcome of the town centre audits which are set to take place. The audits will pinpoint any issues or improvement that could be made in the town centres.

Deputy leader of the council, Cllr Pritchard, said the new management system aims to have a “hands on approach”.

Ms Hillier-Raikes is conducting ‘walkabouts’ in the county borough’s town centres. She has been to Caerphilly, Bargoed and Blackwood, and intends to visit Risca and Ystrad Mynach at the end of November.

Local councillors from the surrounding wards are invited to attend the walkabouts to highlight any issues they have noticed or been told about by residents.

During Caerphilly town centre’s walkabout, Cllr Anne Broughton-Pettit, who represents the Morgan Jones ward, said overflowing bins were one of the most common complaints she receives as a councillor.

Ms Hillier-Raikes said one of her priorities is to get the basics right. She added: “I want to bring back that sense of community pride and for people to take ownership.”

When walking Cardiff Road, the empty buildings and tired shop-fronts became obvious. Cllr Pritchard said this is something the council and the new Town Centre Improvement Group is hoping to improve.

Two staff members have been recruited to work under Ms Hillier-Raikes to support her role.

The policy is expected to be reviewed in June 2023 – around a year after the new management system was first implemented.