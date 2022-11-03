A PAEDOPHILE who has shown “no remorse and little empathy” towards his victim was jailed after a jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting her.

Tino Iacovou, aged 55, of Commercial Street, Newport, was locked up for an offence he committed on the schoolgirl after “grooming” her four years ago.

He had denied any wrongdoing but was convicted following a trial of sexual activity with a child.

The offence was committed in Newport, jurors at Cardiff Crown Court were told.

Roger Griffiths, prosecuting, read out the victim’s impact statement which revealed she had suffered “anxiety and paranoia” as a result of her ordeal.

“It has made me fearful of men in general,” she said.

Emma Harris, representing Iacovou, said in mitigation: “He has come to terms with the verdict of the jury and knows he has to take action about things.”

The judge, Recorder Christopher Felstead, told the defendant he was responsible for “grooming” the girl.

He added: “The impact on the victim has been profound and there is little empathy

“There is no remorse and no realistic prospect of rehabilitation in your case.”

Iacovou was jailed for two years and six months and told he will have to serve half of that time in custody before being released on licence.

He will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.