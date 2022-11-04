TIMELAPSE footage gives a glimpse behind the scenes on part of the work on the Newport to Ebbw Vale rail line.

The video, from Network Rail, shows work to work to install a new bridge in - fittingly - Newbridge.

The line was reopened by Network Rail on Monday after teams of staff worked approximately 10,000 hours - day and night - between October 22 and 30 to carry out major upgrades.

The work will, Network Rail say, enable an hourly service between Ebbw Vale and Newport, once the entire project is complete.

At Newbridge station, a rail bridge over Bridge Street was replaced using a 650-tonne crane - new track was also installed and platform extensions were carried out.

South of Newbridge station, a 40m x 20m retaining wall next to Riverside Park was taken down, with around 250 lorry loads of spoil removed.

Engineers then installed 200m of new track.

At Llanhilleth station, teams installed the foundations of a new platform on the southern end of the station.

Tom Edwards, project manager at Network Rail, said: “We would like to thank passengers and the local communities along the line for their patience as we delivered this work."

Network Rail teams will continue to carry out work on the Ebbw Vale line until late into summer 2023.