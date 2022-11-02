A FLY-TIPPER from Newport has been slapped with a heavy fine after he was caught dumping waste illegally, including at a Gwent beauty spot.

Stewart Evans, from Caerleon Road, was brought before the city's magistrates to face three charges relating to the disposal of controlled waste.

The 38-year-old was caught dumping carpets and bin bags of household waste at Wentwood Forest without a permit on June 30 last year.

He was also charged with failing to take reasonable measures to prevent the disposal of controlled waste at an unregulated site, committed on the same day.

Evans had also dumped materials from a house renovation in St Mary Street, Griffithstown, a few days earlier, on June 21, the court heard.

Then, at Newbridge on Usk, the defendant dumped a tyres and a sofa "in a manner likely to cause pollution of the environment or harm to human health", court records show.

Evans pleaded guilty to all four offences at Newport Magistrates' Court on October 18.

Court records show he was fined a total of £560 plus court costs.

Fly-tipping 'will not be tolerated'





Away from the court, Gwent Police condemned Evans' actions and the general consequences of illegal fly-tipping on the environment.

The force said Evans had "posed as a removal man and picked up household clearance and renovation waste and dumped it in Wentwood Forest".

"We're pleased to have supported Natural Resources Wales and Monmouthshire County Council in this case," said PC Mark Powell.

"The illegal dumping of hazardous waste is a real risk to the environment. Apart from being unsightly and expensive to remove, it also impacts native species of plants, animals and birds, as well as polluting water courses and affecting aquatic life.

"Cases of fly tipping are unfortunately on the rise; however, we hope that our proactive response and this successful prosecution sends out a strong message to offenders - it will not be tolerated."