REDUCING the speed limit on motorways and banning Sunday driving are ideas suggested to cut Britain’s reliance on oil.

The International Energy Agency has proposed a ten-point plan to reduce global demand by 2.7 million barrels a day.

Included in the plan is a ban on driving cars in cities every Sunday, as well as a suggestion to cut speed limits on motorways by 6mph.

Also included in the plan is working from home three days a week, and using high-speed night trains instead of planes where possible.

These are the other suggestions put forward by the IEA:

Reinforce the adoption of electric and more efficient vehicles

Avoid business air travel where alternative options exist

Promote efficient driving for freight trucks and delivery of goods

Increase car sharing practices to reduce fuel use

Alternative private car access to roads in large cities

Make public transport cheaper

It comes amid a warning that rising energy prices are putting drivers off switching to electric vehicles (EVs).

An AA poll of more than 12,500 motorists indicated that rising energy bills are the main reason for not switching to an EV for 10% of people.

A further 63% said the cost of electricity has made them more reluctant to buy an EV, but it is not the main reason for sticking with a conventionally-fuelled model.

AA president Edmund King believes the cost-of-living crisis means many drivers are holding on to existing vehicles longer than normal, but will consider EVs once energy markets settle down.

In a speech at the Highways UK conference in Birmingham on Wednesday, he is expected to say: “Today there are almost half a million full EVs on the roads in the UK, with more models coming to market each month.

“However, the cost of living and higher electricity costs are deterring almost three-quarters of drivers from making the switch now.

“For some drivers it is a big psychological and practical leap from tried and trusted petrol or diesel cars to full electric models.

“However, after making that leap drivers will not go back, and the switch ultimately will lead to lower running costs and less damage to the environment.”

Sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans in the UK will be banned from 2030.

But latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders show the rapid increase in sales of new pure electric cars has slowed in recent months.

The number of registrations during the first three months of the year was 102% more than during the same period in 2021.

At the end of September, the year-to-date increase had fallen to 40.3%.