Here is a round up of the public notices which have appeared in the South Wales Argus over the last week:

- Caerphilly County Borough Council is to temporarily ban vehicles from Nine Mile Point/Islwyn Road, Crosskeys from its junctions with B4251 roundabout and Llanarth Street, Cwmfelinfach.

The proposed order is expected to start on November 4, 2022, for a period not exceeding 18 months or until the works have been completed. It is expected the works will be completed by November 10, 2022.

Emergency service, pedestrian and resident access will be maintained.

Alternative routes are via A467, A472, B4251.

The reason for making the order is to allow for installation of missing speed cushions.

- Caerphilly County Borough Council is to divert public footpath 363 Abercarn. A copy of the order as confirmed, and the order map may be seen free of charge at Caerphilly County Borough Council (Penallta House).

- Rubin Lewis O'Brien, Cwmbran, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Hugh Carter Tagg (deceased), formerly of 8 Friars Garden, Llanyravon, Cwmbran, who died on March 14, 2022.

- High Tech Scaffolding Limited of Unit 2, Roseheyworth Business Park, Abertillery, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use Unit 2, Roseheyworth Business Park, Abertillery, as an operating centre for one goods vehicle and no trailers.

- Newbold Solicitors, Cwmbran, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Audrey Eckley (deceased), formerly of 11 Field View Road, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, who died on February 27, 2022.

- Newport City Council has received the following planning applications in relation to listed buildings and conservation areas:

Renovation of Beechwood Park Gates at Beechwood Park.

Erection of steel handrail to existing disabled access ramp at St John the Baptist Church, Castle Lane, Penhow.

Demolition of 1-23 Oak Road and redevelopment to provide residential homes including flats, houses and bungalows, landscaping, access, parking and associated works at land at north and south site St John's, Oak Road, Rogerstone.

Installation of air source heat pumps with enclosure and room mounted photovoltaic panels at St Cadoc's Church, High Street, Caerleon.

Listed building consent for the demolition of an existing single storey garage and external timber shed and replacement with new enlarged single storey store/gymnasium at Isca Grange, Isca road, Caerleon.

Listed building consent for fire protection measures throughout the mansion building at Tredegar House Museum, Pencarn Way.

- Roger James Clements & Partners, Newport, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Lorraine Mary O'Loughlin (deceased), formerly of 38 Llanvair Road Newport, who died on January 21, 2022.

- Newport City Council is to temporarily close parts of the footpath on the towpath of the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal so that work can be carried out on trees suffering from ash dieback disease. The work will be carried out incrementally and the towpath will be closed when necessary. Alternative routes will be provided where possible and will be signposted. The order came in to force on November 1, 2022.

- Mark Hazell MDW (Europe) Limited, Nash Road, Newport, is applying to change an existing Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to keep an extra six goods vehicles and extra seven trailers at the operating centre at Nash Road, Newport.

- The Welsh Government is to stop up lengths of the highway at Milton Court and Ringland Centre; provide a length of new highway in the same area and improve other bits of the highway.

Copies of the order and plan can be inspected free of charge at the East Neighbourhood Hub, Ringland Community Centre.