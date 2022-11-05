A FOODIE firm which has tasted success in at Newport's revamped Indoor Market now have their sights set on "the future of Welsh cakes" as part of a new pop-up.

Rogue Welsh Cakes proved so popular at the opening of Newport Market earlier this year that they completely sold out.

Now, eight months on, they are looking to take the next step to realising their dreams in Penarth.

One of the people behind Rogue Welsh Cakes is Joe Granville.

"We’re originally from Penarth, we moved to Newport Market in March," he said.

"We'll be making our return to Penarth later this month.

"The pop-up is on Windsor Road – it’s very un-Penarth. We never really get stuff like this here."

Mr Granville explained that, as well as Welsh cakes, there would be clothing, jewellery, cards and more on offer at the pop-up.

"More are moving in the whole time," he said.

"We move in on November 10, we got the last available slot."

All the usual flavours will be on offer – as well as a few special Christmas flavours in December such as mince pie and sage and onion.

Mr Granville said that new flavours such as those on offer at Rogue Welsh Cakes were “the future of Welsh cakes”.

"I can’t wait," he said.

"Our dream was to get a café in Penarth. This is one step closer to that.

"We’re not from money, so this is such a great opportunity.

This is the next step, after that is a permanent place in Penarth. This is a great way to start."