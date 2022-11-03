A JUDGE has launched a devastating attack on a controversial new court IT system, which has been heavily criticised as flawed and one that puts justice at risk.

The digital set-up, called Common Platform, has been condemned by some, with comparisons drawn with the Horizon computer system responsible for the Post Office scandal.

A recent BBC investigation claimed the government’s Common Platform is causing key information about court cases in Wales and England to change or disappear.

At Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday Judge Jeremy Jenkins hit out at the HM Courts & Tribunals Service’s system during a hearing when he was due to sentence a burglar from Newport.

He said he was unable to proceed with the case after he and prosecuting barrister Jac Brown were unable to work out from Common Platform which offences the defendant had pleaded guilty to and which he’d asked to be taken into consideration.

Judge Jenkins told the court the problem was squarely the fault of the IT system and not that of Mr Brown or the CPS.

“It’s completely unsuitable,” he said. “It’s not fit for purpose.

“The Common Platform is supposed to assist.

“From what I can see it does completely the opposite.

“It’s not good enough.”

He adjourned sentence after he said it was "unfair on the defendant and unfair on me to proceed".

The burglar was remanded in custody and the case listed for Friday, by which time it is hoped the IT problems will be ironed out.

Magistrates’ court staff all over England and Wales went on strike last week over claims the new system is causing work-related stress and anxiety.

Common Platform has been beset with problems since it was introduced in September 2020.

It was built to replace outdated software with one system allowing judges, lawyers, the CPS and courts to access case information in one place.

Common Platform has a £300 million budget and is being used in 136 courts – equivalent to 60 per cent of the total – with the rest due to adopt it by early next year.

The government said there was no evidence justice is being endangered.

A HMCTS spokesperson said: "Common Platform is fundamental to modernising the court system – replacing out of date systems not fit for purpose and freeing up court staff for the work they can add most value to.

"It has already successfully managed over 158,000 criminal cases and there is no evidence that Common Platform is compromising justice or putting parties at risk.

"We will continue to work closely with staff to support them through this transition and want to thank all the judges, court staff and others who have contributed to its design and implementation."