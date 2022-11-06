SCOUT Coffee roasters are the first commercially viable roaster in the Newport area and support eco-friendly charitable causes with the sale of their products.

Good deeds, great coffee. That’s the mantra, the idea, the ethos that Scout Coffee has been created to fulfil in a geographic area seriously lacking in coffee roasters.

You only need to travel a few miles toward Cardiff and there is a sleuth of coffee roasters, all doing their own thing with local coffee shops slinging shots made from their beans and websites peddling their goods far and wide.

Scout Coffee roasters are the first commercially viable roaster in Newport, based just outside of city centre.

Ant and Matt, along with head roaster Scott began setting the company up at the end of 2021 with the idea of ‘giving back’ or as they like to call it – good deeds. And the great coffee? Well, that comes as standard.

As speciality grade roasters, you can expect all their offerings to score over 80 in the Speciality Coffee Association (SCA) rating. Each of their offerings go to help support and fundraise for numerous causes.

Their house roast ‘Basecamp’ passes on 24p per kilo sold to Ecologi, a project creating jobs and replanting trees, along with other great carbon offset projects. With a single tree helping to offset 700 miles driven in a normal car over its life, it’s clear to see how big a project this is.

Aside from planet-changing projects, the team at Scout are working with Project Waterfall, helping provide clean water supplies in coffee growing communities and working with local care specialists St David’s Hospice Care.

While it’s still very much in its infancy, Scout have launched their local wholesale operation offering a packaging free bucket delivery service to local coffee shops, cafés, and restaurants. Where possible local delivery is being carried out via electric vehicle or via their sister companies’ delivery van for customers using Nos Da Bakery – cutting emissions anywhere possible.

Part of the process for Scout is all about training and knowledge, something which again isn’t particularly achievable for local coffee shops sourcing their beans out of area. As part of their local package, the team can offer free of charge training at in their showroom and training area, allowing local barristers to upskill, learn about the process and be more confident about their craft in front of their customers.

Good Scout coffee is available locally, with a soon to-be-launched website currently under development, allowing goods to be shipped nationwide.

8 Evtol Trading Estate, Frederick St, Newport, NP20 2DR - 07970 296269 - roasters@scoutcoffee.co.uk - Facebook: @ScoutCoffeeRoasters - Instagram: @scout_coffee_roasters