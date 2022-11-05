WELL-ESTABLISHED salon Hairplay of Newport celebrates its 32nd anniversary this November.

For more than three decades Diane Titmus has been styling the hair of the people of Newport, with many loyal clients continuing to visit since day one.

It is this commitment to excellent customer service which has helped Hairplay stand the test of time, and with daughter Mia looking to take over the business from her mother in the future, it is set to be a part of Newport for many years to come.

Throughout her career, owner Diane has built up a long list of extremely loyal clientele, with clients still frequenting her salon since day one. Many are regarded as lifelong friends, as the relationship between stylist and customer has evolved into something so much more.

Diane told the Argus' sister magazine Voice: “As any hairdresser will tell you, the relationship is ultimately built upon by trust – if there’s no trust, there’s no relationship.

Diane Titmus

“Hair is very important for most, if not all women, and it can be very nerve-wracking experience when visiting a new salon for the first time.

“We at Hairplay know that first impressions count, which is why we always offer a free consultation before we work with anyone. Through this process we are able to build a bond with our clients and truly understand what they want and what is achievable with their individual hair types.

“Everyone’s hair is different, and through continuous training and the advancement of new haircare products and treatments we are able to offer our clients impartial advice due to our extensive knowledge of hair.

“Learning new techniques and keeping 100 per cent clued-up on the latest trends is what has helped Hairplay stand the test of time. You wouldn’t want to wear the same dress every day, so why should you do the same with your hair?”

Diane believes that by using the very best high-quality products combined with highly skilled and professional stylists is the main reason why Hairplay has gained an abundance of regular clientele over the 30 plus years that this fantastic salon has been open.

This exclusive Wella Premium salon uses the finest hair care products for their services, with Wella’s System Professional being at the forefront of this amazing range.

To keep up to date with the latest innovation that Wella provides, staff members receive regular training from official Wella instructors on not only how their amazing products work, but also on how to correctly use them, thus giving a better service to all of their very loyal clients.

This superb hair care range has a product for every hair type and is not available for sale at regular shops, only approved salons. Wella products are used in every hair service that is available at Hairplay and also includes treatments for damaged and dry hair as well as flaky and sensitive scalps.

“We are dedicated to giving our customers the very best, from our attentive, welcoming and friendly customer service to the fabulous range of hair care products that we use.” added Diane.

“From children to senior citizens, everyone who graces our doors will get pampered with the same expertise and high-quality products as everyone else, which always makes our clients feel fabulous when they leave.”

Hairplay offer a wide range of services, ranging from specialist treatments, revolutionary cuts, botox blow dries and specialise in all things colour.

Colouring is something that all Hairplay’s stylists are passionate about and absolutely love creating unique looks that are tailored to suit each individual client!

Every month there is a different offer available at Hairplay, so check out the social media pages to see what is available.

Hairplay - 19 Baneswell Road, Newport NP20 4BP - 01633 220550 - Facebook: Hairplaynewport - Twitter: @HairplayNewport