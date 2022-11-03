CONSTRUCTION work on a housing development in Pontllanfraith is causing issues for those visiting the health centre, a councillor has said.

Developer Lovell is building 123 homes on the site of the former council offices and green space.

Work on the Chartist Garden Village began in March this year.

Cllr Kevin Etheridge said he’d been contacted by a number of Blackwood residents who said they were having difficulty getting to the surgery, which is on Blackwood Road.

He said: “We have vulnerable patients experiencing delays and not being able to get to the surgery.”

Paul Haden, Chartist Garden Village build manager at Lovell, said: “Work is currently being carried out on the footpath outside the main site entrance that leads to the medical centre. One lane of the road is partially closed temporarily, in order to keep our site team and the local community safe.

“We understand that this work has caused some disruption and we apologise for any inconvenience. We’d like to reassure local people that we are managing these minor disruptions in the best and safest way possible and we’d like to thank them for their patience.”

A Freedom of Information (FOI), submitted by the Independent councillor, revealed that no meetings had taken place between the council and the health centre in the past six months.

In response to the FOI, Cllr Etheridge said: “Surely engagement, communication and consultation is the way forward. How disappointing that the surgery in Pontllanfraith was not informed of the house building, timescale, and disruption to patients attending.

“What about ‘Team Caerphilly’? We’re supposed to be working in partnership with Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.”

A council spokesman said temporary traffic lights have been removed and that it was not aware of any access issues. They did apologise for any inconvenience caused In a statement Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said it was unaware of any issues.

Planning permission for the development was granted in November, 2021.

Its location is controversial, with the family of former Bedwellty MP Sir Harold Finch expressing concerns.

The family, who have campaigned against the development for a number of years, say the development encroaches onto the Sir Harold Finch Memorial Park.