A DOG owner has appeared in court after his XL Bully attacked a man when the animal was “dangerously out of control”.

Glyn Millett, 54, of Dickens Drive, Newport, was summoned to the city’s magistrates’ court after his pet Baxter injured Hamid Partovi.

The defendant admitted being the owner/person in charge of dog that was dangerously out of control and caused injury to the victim in the Gaer area on May 20.

He was fined £1,334 and ordered to pay a £133 surcharge and £85 costs.

Millett must pay Mr Partovi £250 compensation.

The court ordered that the dog will be destroyed within two months unless certain conditions are met by the defendant.

These include an order that Baxter must “undergo a neutering procedure” and is only walked by a person aged 18 years or older.