A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

ELLE CHAMBERLAIN, 22, of James Street, Markham, near Blackwood, was banned from driving for 18 months after she pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

She was fined £320 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £128 surcharge.

IEUAN JONES, 25, of Osborne Road, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen on October 10.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge.

JOHNATHAN MORGAN, 30, of Mill Road, Deri, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for two years after he admitted drink driving with 94 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Factory Road, Bargoed, on April 24.

He was fined £1,000 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £150 surcharge.

DEAN HORSEMAN, 41, of Clytha Square, Abercarn, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Caerphilly Road, Ystrad Mynach, on May 11.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

TREVOR HOWELLS, 31, of Green Meadow, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £165 in a fine and costs after he pleaded guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle on Brecon Road, Abergavenny, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath, 50 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

His driving record was endorsed with 10 points.

JAMES FORAN, 44, of Jubilee Way, Rogerstone, Newport, was banned from driving for eight months for driving without insurance and driving without a licence on Tregwilym Road on October 7.

He was fined £160 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £64 surcharge.

STEVEN SHAW, 29, of Ael Y Bryn, Blaenavon, was fined £120 after he admitted being drunk and disorderly on Stafford Road, Griffithstown, Pontypool, on October 7.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

SAMANTHA BEYNON, 37, of Bryn Siriol, Penpedairheol, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 17 months after she admitted drink driving with 65 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on New Road, Hengoed, on October 6.

She was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.