A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

RHYS JONES, 20, of Greensway, Abertysswg, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £260.38 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation after he used a stolen bank card to buy goods worth £21.38 in Rhymney on Boxing Day 2021.

LUKE GRAVESON, 26, of Ennerdale Court, Newport, was banned from driving for two years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative and a cannabis derivative in his blood on Chepstow Road on April 27.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

LIAM BOUCHER, 25, of Pen Y Bryn Court, Croespenmaen, near Blackwood, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted causing criminal damage to walls and door in Oakdale on March 15.

CHRISTIAN PRICE, 40, of Christchurch Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drink driving with 46 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Chepstow Road on September 13.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

DAFYDD JONES, 47, of no fixed abode, Panteg, Pontypool, was jailed for 12 weeks after he pleaded guilty to failing comply with the notification requirements of the sex offender register by failing to attend a designated police station by midnight on October 19 and sign on as required to do so by the order.

KERRI HUGHES, 53, of Lower Hill Street, Blaenavon, was ordered to pay £194 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

NIKKI GRIFFITHS, 40, of Clos Gronw, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £70 in a fine and a surcharge after pleading guilty to being drunk and disorderly on St Mary Street, Cardiff, on October 10.