A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

TYLER DILLON, 18, of Pontnewydd Walk, Cwmbran, was sentenced to an 18-month community order after he pleaded guilty to the theft of alcohol worth £120 from Sainsbury’s on August 29.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, attend 19 sessions of a “Thinking Skills” programme and pay £319 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

PETER FLEET, 38, of St Georges Court, Tredegar, was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 134 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and driving while disqualified on the A469 in Rhymney on February 2.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was made the subject of an alcohol treatment requirement, banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay £333 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

IEUAN BAILEY, 23, of Ivydene Close, Trevethin, Pontypool, was fined £120 after he admitted possession of cocaine in Ystrad Mynach on September 22.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs.

TIMOTHY EVANS, 34, of Castle Street, Caerleon, Newport, was ordered to pay £204 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Malpas Road on February 20.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAVID BOSWELL, 35, of Heol Derw, Hengoed, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

REBECCA ANN HAMPSON, 41, of Michael Way, Pontypool, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.