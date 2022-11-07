A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

NEIL SKIFFINGTON, 39, of no fixed abode, Newport, was jailed for eight months after he pleaded guilty to four offences under the Malicious Communications Act.

TARA LOUISE REES, aged 28, of Gelli Crug, Rassau, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £224 in a fine, compensation and a surcharge after she admitted assault by beating on January 12.

LEWIS DAVID SIMS, 26, of Cwmavon Road, Abersychan, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARK HOFFROCK, 58, of Maple Close, Llanmartin, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month order after he admitted racially aggravated assault by beating and racially aggravated fear/provocation of violence by words/writing on May 22.

He was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, made the subject of a two-year restraining order not to contact his two victims and pay £85 costs and a £95 surcharge.

ANTHONY RICHARDS, 32, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 16 weeks after he pleaded guilty to four counts of assaulting a police officer on Gelligroes Road, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, on October 15.

ALISIA LEGG, 31, of Attlee Road, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £164 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on February 11.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

STEPHEN HARRIS, 62, of Shingrig Road, Nelson, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £185 in compensation and costs after he admitted assault by beating on June 27.