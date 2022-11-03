NETFLIX introduces adverts for the first time to UK users today as the streaming giant offers a new subscription service.

The global streaming service has begun offering a cheaper subscription to customers for just £4.99 a month.

The new package will keep all the original features that fans of the streaming service love, but will instead have ads.

Described as a "new lower priced ad-supported plan", it will launch on November 3 at 4 pm.

Canva (Image: Canva)

Netflix introduces adverts to UK users for first time

The 'Basic with Adverts' plan will still offer a wide variety of great TV series and films and can still be watched on a wide range of TV and mobile devices.

The adverts are expected to be 15 or 30 seconds in length and will play before and during series and films.

In the initial announcement, Netflix wrote: "We’re confident that with Netflix starting at £4.99 a month, we now have a price and plan for every fan.

"While it’s still very early days, we’re pleased with the interest from both consumers and the advertising community and couldn’t be more excited about what’s ahead.

"As we learn from and improve the experience, we expect to launch in more countries over time."

The new package will be available in 12 counties: Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the UK and the US.

What is Netflix's Basic plan with adverts?





Netflix’s users on the basic plan have been told to expect video quality of up to 720p/HD as well as an average of four to five minutes of adverts per hour.

Users will also notice that a limited number of films and TV series won't be available due to licensing restrictions which Netflix say they are in the process of working on.

There is currently no ability to download titles under this package.

If you are on Netflix's current plans, you will not be impacted by the change unless you choose to move packages.

The Basic with Adverts complements is supposed to complement the existing advert-free Basic, Standard and Premium plans.

For more information or to sign up, visit the Netflix website.