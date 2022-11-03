ANIMAL protection charity the RSPCA has condemned an "upsetting" incident in Newport in which a man kicked a cat into a wall.

The RSPCA has taken over the investigation of the incident from Gwent Police and has made a fresh appeal for information.

Footage, captured by a CCTV camera in the Albert Terrace, in the Baneswell area of the city, shows two men walking down the road.

You can watch the CCTV footage below.

As the Argus reported previously, one of the men spots a dark-coloured cat sitting on the pavement and appears to say something to the other man.

The man in the green coat crosses onto the pavement, before swinging a kick at the cat, sending the animal careering into the wall with a sickening thud.

The cat then runs into the house, before the owner emerges a short while later after the two men have left the scene.

Gwent Police launched its own appeal for information, urging people to contact the force by calling 101 or sending a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200354630.

The RSPCA has also asked people to come forward if they can help the investigation.

"This upsetting incident is continuing to be looked into and we'd urge anyone with first-hand information to contact the RSPCA on 0300 123 999," a spokesperson for the animal protection charity said.