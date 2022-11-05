THESE six defendants were recently handed prison sentences for crimes like drug dealing, affray and escape from custody.

We look at their cases.

Jordan Gingell

A man with a history of violence hit his innocent victim in the face with a pint glass while on a drinking binge.

Jordan Gingell, 26, struck stranger Ethan Jones after visiting pubs in the Gwent Valleys over the summer.

The defendant, formerly of New Tredegar, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding and was jailed for 18 years.

Ross Appleby

A drug dealer involved in the supply of heroin and cocaine was arrested with drugs and a big bundle of cash.

Ross Appleby, 29, from Newport, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of the class A drugs.

He was jailed for three years.

Richard Watkins

A Gwent drug dealer was among a gang jailed for a combined total of 30 years after they were convicted of trafficking cocaine worth around £1.6 million.

Richard Watkins, 43, from Ebbw Vale, was caught following a covert operation run by police.

He was jailed for six years and four months for conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Jamie Adams

Matthew Edwards

A drugs boss and his lieutenant were jailed for a combined total of 14 years after police smashed their “highly organised” cocaine supply operation.

Jamie Adams, 31, and his deputy Matthew Edwards, 36, both from Tredegar, were part of a gang trafficking the class A drug in the Gwent Valleys.

Adams was jailed for nine years and Edwards locked up for five years and three months.

Gareth James

A career criminal serving jail sentences for a series of ram raids went on the run for a month after he walked out of an open prison.

Gareth James, 40, escaped from HMP Prescoed, near Usk, over the summer because he was “feeling low” following the death of a sister.

The defendant, who has 33 previous convictions for 105 offences, was locked up for six months.