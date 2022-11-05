A THREE-BEDROOM house - which was once home to Chartist leader John Frost - has gone on the market.

The property on Park Road, Bristol, bears a blue plaque commemorating that fact that John Frost once lived there, and is for sale for £425,000.

The Grade II-listed period cottage in the Stapleton area of the city is packed with character, including feature fireplaces and original beams.

It comprises an entrance hall leading to a sunny living room with a bay window, a large separate kitchen with modern fittings leading through to a quiet sunroom area.



On the first floor the principle bedroom has integrated storage and there are two further bedrooms and the family bathroom.

Outside there is a low maintenance paved garden area. With feature fireplaces and original beams, this property has beautiful nods to its history throughout.

The link between John Frost and the Bristol cottage was discovered by Newport Richard Frame along with author Alexander Cordell, who wrote Rape of the Fair Country.

Mr Frame said: "In 1986, just before the unveiling of a new stone on Frost’s forgotten burial place in Horfield, Bristol, Newport Local History Society published a newsletter, to which Mr Cordell contributed a feature entitled The Making of a Chartist.

"In this article he discussed the influences that shaped the man who was to become one of the most important Chartist leaders.

"Although Mr Cordell was living in the Isle of Man and unable to attend the unveiling, he was determined that on his next visit to Wales we would take a trip to Horfield.

After writing to his publishers Alexander Cordell came to Newport and arranged to visit to Frost's grave near Bristol. Pictured Alexander Cordell and Richard Frame

"With the location of John Frost’s grave established, attention turned to where he had lived since his return to Britain in 1856. An old photograph of his cottage in Stapleton was on display in Newport Museum, so all we had to was find it.

"On Saturday March 14, 1987, David Illife, Alexander Cordell and myself called in at Horfield to visit Frost’s grave, and from there we made the short journey to Stapleton, where we felt fairly confident we’d find the cottage.

Richard Frame, James Packwood and Alexander Cordell 1987

"But despite having a copy of the photograph from Newport Museum, we drew a blank. On the verge of giving up for the day, we passed a cottage that looked vaguely like the one we sought, but was set back well off the road.

"We took a chance and knocked on the door. Luckily somebody was in. Mrs Packwood, the occupant, was fascinated by the story but was unable to help us. We were about to leave empty-handed when a young voice chirped up from the back of the house.

"I know where it is mum," called young James.

"It turned out that, by a remarkable chance, only weeks before he’d been to visit Newport Museum and seen the photograph in the display cabinet and recognised it immediately. Just a short distance from their home, we found 68 Park Road, Stapleton. The outside hadn’t altered a bit since that early photograph.

"It appeared unoccupied and in a poor state of repair, and peeping through the window it was clear that no one had lived there for many years.

"It was quickly established that the house had recently been bought by a local councillor who lived next door and was planning to refurbish it, so that he could move his mother in.

"A visit was arranged and Les James, David Osmond and myself met up with the new owner and entered what seemed like a time capsule. The inside of the house appeared as if Frost had just popped out. Even the garden, in its overgrown state, added to the atmosphere.

"The councillor’s mother had died before work could begin and the cottage was sold.

"Returning a few years later it was good to see that a sympathetic restoration had been carried out and a blue plaque had been erected to mark the home of the Chartist leader, who despite hinting at writing his autobiography, had gone silently to the grave, leaving future historians to ponder on what actually led to the bloody event that had taken place outside the Westgate hotel in 1839."

Richard Frame is a member of the committee which organises the annual Newport Chartist Convention.

At the unveiling of the stone on John Frost's grave at Horefield Parish Church in 1988. The then Leader of the Labour Party, Neil Kinnock with Richard Frame

