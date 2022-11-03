AN ITV Tipping Point contestant who appeared on Wednesday’s show has died after filming, it has been announced.

Ben Shephard who hosts the popular show paid tribute to Rav as his death was announced while the how aired at 4pm on Wednesday afternoon.

The Tipping Point twitter account shared the news with a tweet that read: "After the recording of this programme, we spoke with Rav’s family who shared the sad news of his passing. Everyone at Tipping Point would like to extend their sincerest sympathies."

Ben, who also presents Good Morning Britain, shared a picture with Rav, who reached the final of the show, as he paid tribute.

Ben said: "Since we recorded today’s Tipping Point, Rav’s family have shared the sad news of his passing. I loved playing alongside him, and along with all the Tipping Point team we are sending his family and friends all our love."

After reaching the final, Rav revealed he would "safari in Kenya or hot air balloon over the Grand Canyon" if he was to win the £10,000 jackpot.

Rave eventually went home with £2,750.