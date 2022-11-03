STRICTLY Come Dancing stars Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec have opened up about their future plans to become parents.

The popular professional dancers said that they “can’t wait for the day” that they have children but plan to leave it “up to the universe”.

The dancing duo met back in 2010 when they performed in the live dance show Burn The Floor and later got married in 2017.

The loved up couple sat down with Prima Magazine, looking back on their relationship and talked about what the future might hold for them.

Speaking to Prima magazine, the It Takes Two presenter, Janette, said: “We met in 2010, I’d just moved to London to do the dance show Burn The Floor and I was rehearsing when Aljaz came in, looking like Prince Charming.

“Everyone just froze in awe… except for me. I was so focused on travelling the world and living my best life, I wasn’t looking for a boyfriend.

“On one of our first nights out with the cast, he kept trying to buy me a drink and I kept saying no. Then he said, ‘You watch, I’m going to marry you one day!'”

Skorjanec, 32, revealed it was love at the first sight and he “knew from the first moment” he saw Janette that she was the one.

After months of begging, he convinced her to go out with him.

The dancers starred alongside each other on the BBC's beloved dancing contest for many years before Manrara stepped down in 2021 to co-host the Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two.

Skorjanec followed his wife earlier this year when he announced that he was also leaving Strictly after nine years on the show.

The couple have also toured the UK together with multiple dance shows and will be reunited on another Christmas spectacle scheduled for later this year.

Reflecting on their next steps and their hopes to start a family, Manrara said: “We believe in leaving it up to the universe and taking whatever we’re blessed with.

“We want to be parents and can’t wait for the day that comes, but we’re not putting pressure on how, when and in what capacity that will be.”

They also plan to focus on building their careers and said they would love to do more presenting together.

Manrara added: “We both enjoy presenting as we’re natural entertainers and we love talking to people.

“One of our favourite sayings is ‘When opportunity and preparation meet, it equals success.’

“So it’s important for us to prepare and hone our skills so that if we ever do get offered our own show, we’ll be ready.”

You can read the full interview in Prima’s December issue, on sale from November 3.