POLICE in Newport have appealed for help to track down a man who allegedly stole from a city convenience store.

Officers said the man entered the Premier Store in Risca Road and "demanded money before stealing alcohol and leaving".

The incident happened at around 3.30pm on Wednesday, October 19.

Gwent Police is now turning to the public for help to track the man down.

"We’re appealing for anyone with information or anyone who was in the area around that time to get in touch with us," a spokesperson for the force said.

"Call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200356757.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."