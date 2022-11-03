AN EMERGENCY road closure has been put in place near Pontypool town centre due to a sinkhole.

Torfaen council said a “large depression” had been found on Park Road, and excavation work found “substantial voids associated with old cellars”.

The site of the road closure in Pontypool. Picture: Google Maps

A statement on the council’s Twitter account said the voids had been filled, with work due to be finished tomorrow, Friday, morning.

Manned, two-way traffic lights are in place in Park Road, but the council warned “some inconsiderate driving on Riverside/Park Road is causing considerable congestion on Penygarn Hill during peak times”.