AN EMERGENCY road closure has been put in place near Pontypool town centre due to a sinkhole.

Torfaen council said a “large depression” had been found on Park Road, and excavation work found “substantial voids associated with old cellars”.

The site of the road closure in Pontypool. Picture: Google Maps

Emergency Road closure

A large depression on Park Road has been investigated to carry out remedial work. The excavation found substantial voids associated with old cellars. The voids have now been filled and the work will be completed tomorrow morning (Friday). pic.twitter.com/QUEIY9S2VU — Torfaen Council 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇺🇦 (@torfaencouncil) November 3, 2022

A statement on the council’s Twitter account said the voids had been filled, with work due to be finished tomorrow, Friday, morning.

Manned, two-way traffic lights are in place in Park Road, but the council warned “some inconsiderate driving on Riverside/Park Road is causing considerable congestion on Penygarn Hill during peak times”.