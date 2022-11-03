NO ROAST dinner is complete without gravy, and if you disagree then this might not be one for you as Farmhouse Inns has launched a new, limited edition festive "drink".

The Carvery Mock-a is a cup of gravy, served in a traditional festive red cup and you can get one for free this week at Farmhouse Inns across the UK.

Available while stocks last, all customers need to do is visit their local Farmhouse Inns and request a Carvery Mock-a at the carvery station.

Customers can then collect their own special red cup, filled to the brim with delicious gravy, totally for free.

For those who wish to enjoy it as a standalone drink or if you want to enjoy it classically with your roast dinner, the Carvery Mock-a is hoping to be the festive drink of the season.

The Carvery Mock-a (Image: Greene King)

READ MORE: Starbucks Christmas menu returns with 7 new items to try

Emma Smith, senior marketing manager for Farmhouse Inns, said: “Gravy is seen by many as the most important part of a carvery dinner, so why not enjoy a cup of it for free at your local Farmhouse Inns?

“It doesn’t matter if you want to enjoy the new festive serve with one of our classic, best in class carveries, or if you just want a warming drink to take away – head into your local Farmhouse Inns this week and pick up a Carvery Mock-a while stocks last.”

How to get a free Carvery Mock-a from Farmhouse Inns?





To get your Carvery Mock-a just visit your local Farmhouse Inns and request a Carvery Mock-a at the carvery station. 1 x Carvery Mock-a per customer only, and they are only available while stocks last.

The nearest Farmhouse Inns to Gwent are The Ceder Tree Farm in Ferry Road, Grangetown, Cardiff; and The Redwood Farm at Bristol's Cribbs Causeway.

To see if your local Farmhouse Inn is participating, visit the website here.