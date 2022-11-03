THE M48 Severn Bridge was closed today for what authorities described as "emergency repairs".

Following closures over the past few days due to inclement weather, the M48 bridge was again closed today.

The bridge was closed in both directions - between junction one at Aust and junction two at Chepstow at around midday today.

National Highways said that the closure was to carry out "essential carriageway repairs".

They have since confirmed that the closure of the M48 Severn Bridge was put in place to carry out repairs to the roadway following a crash overnight last night.

"Emergency repairs were needed to the central reservation," a spokesperson said.

"While the road was closed, we also fixed several potholes and some electrical cables.

"The road reopened at 1.07pm."

Traffic was diverted via the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge during the closure.