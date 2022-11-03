POLICE have appealed for help to find a teenager who was reported missing.

Kirsten was last seen near Cwmavon Football Club, in Neath Port Talbot, at around 1pm on Tuesday.

The 15-year-old also has links to Abertillery, as well as the Bridgend area, South Wales Police said.

She was last seen wearing black leggings and a black coat.

Kirsten was described as having pink or red hair, which may be up in a bobble.

South Wales Police said anyone who may have seen her, or who has information which will help officers find Kirsten, should contact the force, quoting occurrence number 2200370563.

Information can be reported to South Wales Police online at https://orlo.uk/qNGOI or by calling 101.