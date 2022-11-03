A MAN in his 50s has been taken to hospital following a crash on the Southern Distributor Road (SDR) in Newport yesterday.

The incident happened at around 4.55pm yesterday (Wednesday, November 2), near the junction with Alexandra Road, in the shadow of the Transporter Bridge.

Gwent Police officers attended to assist with traffic management, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

A spokesperson said: "The collision involved two cars - a white Honda and a blue Renault.

"The driver of the Honda, a 59-year-old man was taken to hospital by paramedics for treatment."

The road was reopened at around 8.30pm.