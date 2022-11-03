FIREWORKS season is here and – while fun for some – this can have a negative impact on dogs and other animals.

Fireworks can cause alarm – and even fatalities – for pets; last year a dog in Cardiff died after bolting from a firework into a road. Some supermarkets, such as Sainsbury’s, have stopped selling fireworks due to safety concerns for pets and people.

Dogs are hugely affected by the explosions - the Kennel Club reports that at least 40 per cent of canines fear the noise.

Here are some tips to help your furry friends:

Keep them indoors in a calm environment – create a safe den and try to blank out the noise;

Act normal, calm, and cheerful ensuring you comfort your pets;

Ahead of Bonfire Night acclimatise your pets to the sound by introducing them to potentially disturbing noises in a controlled positive way;

Ensure they’re chipped and have an ID tag;

Ensure that cat flaps are blocked and your garden is escape proof;

Allow dogs outside for a toilet-break before dusk;

Shut doors and windows, drawing curtains, during displays.

People can stop dogs escaping out the house using an internal gate; the DOG-G8 is made specifically to prevent dogs from bolting out the front door.

The DOG-G8 is an extendable and durable concertina dog safety gate which can be attached to any front door.

There are also numerous natural and herbal calming aids for animals which come in spray, tincture, chew, or powder formats.

Plus, there are wraps which can be used to swaddle your pet to keep them calm and plug-ins which give off calming properties.

Do you think fireworks should be restricted to Bonfire Night? Should unorganised displays - or selling of fireworks in supermarkets - be banned? Let us know your thoughts.

For more on the Dog-G8 visit : www.dog-g8.com