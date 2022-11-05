GWENT Police have urged victims of so-called "honour-based" abuse to come forward and seek support.

This type of abuse is typically a crime or incident committed to protect or defend the 'honour' of a family or community.

The force said such abuse could have a "devastating impact" and, ironically, was often committed by the very people to whom victims would normally turn for help.

“Honour-based abuse is a horrific crime which is often committed by someone who the victim should be able to trust the most – their family member or relative," said detective inspector Shelley Comley.

“There isn't one specific crime of honour-based abuse. It can involve a range of crimes and behaviours, such as forced marriage, domestic abuse, and controlling behaviour like limiting your freedoms.

“As well as the crime itself, there can be additional concerns for the victim such as anticipating a negative reaction from the offender or others, and concern that they would bring shame to their family or community by reporting this criminal behaviour."

DI Comley's comments come after figures showed Gwent recorded a slight drop in honour-based abuse offences last year, but across Wales and England there was an increase of this type of crime.

Karma Nirvana, a charity supporting victims of honour-based abuse, said more work needs to be done to ensure victims feel safe enough to report the abuse to police.

Ann Bonner, Karma Nirvana analyst, said many victims suffer from more than one type of such abuse at the hand of multiple perpetrators, which creates further barriers in reporting to the police.

"A lot of the time, a lot of the victims are worried about repercussions from perpetrators and mistrust the police," she added. "They don't feel like they are going to be believed."

DI Comley acknowledged victims may feel distrust towards the police.

“This offence can have a devastating impact on people so it’s vital victims receive the information and support they need to help cope and recover," she said.

“We want to stress that victims are at the heart of everything we do as a police service, but we understand that it can be tough to take that step and make a report.

“For anyone who is affected by this crime, there are many options available, and you can report this anonymously to a partner agency if you feel more comfortable in doing so.

“We would urge anyone who believes they are a victim of this crime to come forward in the knowledge that our specially trained officers will support them and treat them with care and respect.”

Advice on honour-based abuse, along with how to report and partner agencies that can support, can be found online: https://www.gwent.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/honour-based-abuse/honour-based-abuse/

Connect Gwent's Victim Care Unit: https://www.umbrellacymru.co.uk/connect-gwent/