A NURSE from Abergavenny who sacrificed her own family life to work around the clock at a nursing home during the pandemic has won a national social care award.

Helen Davies-Parsons won praise from her staff and colleagues after tackling the increased workload like "a runaway train", putting in long hours to ensure that residents at the Foxhunters Care Community in Abergavenny remained comfortable, despite Covid.

Her efforts earned her a nomination for a Wales Care Award.

She picked up a silver at the awards ceremony at City Hall in Cardiff.

Having trained as a nurse in the 1980s, Ms Davies-Parsons worked in various senior roles in the independent care sector, before forming Dormy Care Communities in 2015.

Like all care home operators during the pandemic, unprecedented challenges arose with the arrival of the deadly virus.

"It was a difficult time for everyone, but we got through it as a team. We worked together and got on with it," Ms Davies-Parsons said.

"In lockdown it was almost like staff and residents became one big family, we made it bearable by organising our own entertainment, concerts and karaoke nights, sharing pizza and cake to lift our spirits."

Paying tribute to Ms Davies-Parsons, a colleague and fellow nurse manager said: "I proudly work for Dormy Care Communities, a small care company with a huge heart. And that heart is Helen Davies-Parsons.

"When Covid-19 landed on our shores Helen was ahead of the game ensuring we had pandemic plans and risk assessments in place and personally bought as much PPE as she could to ensure we had the tools to fight this infection.

"She made sure her staff were supported and that good communication was maintained throughout."

Ms Davies-Parsons operates four care homes in England and Wales, but despite being CEO of the organisation, she retains an active Pin and continues to work day and night nursing shifts.

"I have always loved being a nurse," she said.

"I wear a few hats these days, but my nurse's hat is nailed on. It never comes off."

She received a Silver Award in the Outstanding Service category, which was sponsored by the Caron Group.

The host for the evening was the popular tenor and BBC Radio Wales presenter, Wynne Evans - better known as opera singer Gio Compario in the Go Compare TV adverts.

First minister Mark Drakeford and singer Sir Bryn Terfel also attended.