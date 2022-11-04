A TEENAGER shone a laser in the eyes of police helicopter pilot as the aircraft was taking part in an investigation.

Garin Childs, 19, “dazzled” the officer with the laser beam as was hovering over Newport last month.

The helicopter team had to abandon its mission as a result of his actions, the city’s magistrates’ court was told.

The defendant pleaded guilty to shining/directing a laser beam towards the National Police Air Service helicopter on October 17.

Childs, of Elan Close, Bettws, Newport, was handed a suspended term of detention at a young offender institution.

He was handed an 18-week term that was suspended for 12 months.

The defendant’s sentence was suspended because the court found there was a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation”.

Childs was ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and ordered to complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity order.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.