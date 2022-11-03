UPDATE - The slip road has now reopened.
---------------------------------------------
PART of the M4 motorway near Newport has been closed due to flooding.
The affected section - the slip road at Junction 25 (Caerleon) - has been closed on the westbound side of the motorway.
Traffic Wales pictures show that the authorities are at the scene.
"Please find alternative route if possible," a spokesperson for Traffic Wales said.
Congestion is already being reported.
