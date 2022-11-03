THE final stage of a 176-home development in Lliswerry has been unanimously approved by Newport councillors.

On Wednesday, November 2, phase four of the Lysaghts Parc scheme was presented to the planning committee.

This stage, known as Orb Drive, consists of 18 two-bedroom houses and is being developed by Bluebell Homes.

Planning permission was originally sought by Linc Cymru in 2009, through a reserved matters application. The housing association built the first phase of the development, all of which are affordable homes.

Private developer Bluebell Homes is taking over the house building of phase two, three and four. The application was brought to the committee because of changes it wants to make to the scheme.

When asked if any of the homes in phase four would be affordable, Alun Lowe, planning contributions manager at the council, said: “It’s not within our gift to ask for any more affordable [homes] than have already been provided.”

Some of the homes will have an attic room which are proposed to be used as a working from home office space, but could be used as a bedroom.

Every house will have two parking spaces.

Black Ash park is directly accessible from the development. At the meeting, Cllr Mark Howells, who represents Liswerry, said the council should look at investing in the park.

He added: “There are football clubs there that need our support and there’s a want for equipment.”

Planning officer Joanne Davidson, said: “Black Ash park did – back in the day – have a local equipped area of play but was subject to vandalism and subsequently removed.

“I’m not sure there’s an appetite by our leisure team to put one back for those reasons, but we can have another discussion about that.”

Cllr Howells said that ward councillors and people in the ward are “keen” for the park to see investment because it is an area of anti-social behaviour.

Despite initially raising concerns, Natural Resources Wales said “the risks and consequences of flooding could be managed to an acceptable level”.