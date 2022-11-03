THE former owner of a Torfaen pub has been slapped with nearly £2,000 in court payments after being prosecuted for food hygiene offences - including selling cheese more than a month out of date.

Former owner of the Castell-y-Bwch pub in Henllys, Deri Rogers, was prosecuted for food hygiene offences dating from 2021.

Rogers appeared before Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court last week and pleaded guilty to all six charges brought against him.

The charges related to:

  • the sale of Roquefort cheese 39 days beyond its use-by date;
  • food exposed to a risk of cross-contamination;
  • failure to implement a hazard control plan;
  • failure to train and supervise food handlers;
  • displaying invalid food hygiene stickers;
  • having dirty premises.

Cllr Mandy Owen, Torfaen Council’s executive member responsible for public protection, said: “Following a complaint from a customer, an initial inspection by environmental health took place in September 2021.

"The team carried out a re-inspection during October to assess some much-needed improvements and to check compliance with food hygiene legislation.

"The follow-up visit found numerous unacceptable risks to public health which sadly required enforcement action.

"Our environmental health team play a vital role in protecting the public by ensuring that when we choose to eat out, we can do safely in premises that do not present a risk to our health.”

Magistrates applied a single fine of £480, reduced to £320 for an early guilty plea, and considered the sale of the cheese 39 days beyond its use-by date as the most serious offence.

The council was awarded full costs of £1597.86, with a further £34 victim surcharge added.

The total payable is therefore £1,951.86.

A new business has since opened in the premises, under completely new ownership.