A NEWPORT woman who lost more than six stone through Slimming World is set to launch her own group.

When Tracey James hit “one of the lowest points” in her life she turned to comfort eating and found herself putting on weight which impacted her health.

She’d lost her dad and been forced to leave her nursing job due to a prolapsed disc in her spine, which also made it difficult for her to exercise.

“A visit to the GP changed my life,” said Ms James.

“He told me I had to lose weight for the sake of my health and to prepare me for spinal surgery.

“I was aware of a Slimming World group in Underwood – I was nervous, but the consultant was warm and welcoming.”

Ms James learned about food optimising and the variety of plans available, with being more active also key to members.

She left feeling “positive and motivated” and found she could still enjoy her favourites – curries, pulled pork, chilli, and roast dinners – but in a healthier way. She also found the constant and group members “supportive and non-judgemental”.

“Food optimising suited the whole family meaning I didn’t need to prepare separate meals for myself,” added Ms James.

“I didn’t feel hungry and at my first weigh in I’d lost three pounds – within a month I was 9.5 pounds lighter.

"I was thrilled.”

By the time she had spinal surgery she’d lost four and a half stone, which made the operation safer and allowed a speedy recovery. Ms James also believes the health changes made symptoms of her Crohn’s disease more manageable.

“I recently reached my target weight losing six stone 8lbs in total and I couldn’t be happier,” said Ms James

“When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight, but now I can’t wait to get started.

“It’s a privilege to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me.”

Tracey James' Slimming World group, at Underwood Community Centre, will start on Thursday November 17. Call her on 07519 716911 for more information.