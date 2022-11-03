TWO people have been airlifted to hospital after a massive mountain rescue mission.

Longtown Mountain Rescue Team said the "sizeable" rescue took place on Pen Cerrig Calch, near Crickhowell, in "challenging conditions".

As the rain lashed down on the remote hillside, near the Golden Valley on the Herefordshire border, the Abergavenny-based mountain rescuers were joined by colleagues from Brecon and Central Brecon teams.

The "pan-Wales, multi-agency" callout on Wednesday, November 2, also involved the Maritime and Coastguard Agency's 187 helicopter from St Athan, near Cardiff, Dyfed-Powys Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service.

The teams were also supported by locals, including refreshments at Llanbedr Village Hall.

The Coastguard said its helicopter airlifted two people to the Grange University Hospital near Cwmbran for further medical treatment.

Longtown Mountain Rescue Team is on-call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and relies entirely on donations from members of the public to carry out the essential, life-saving rescue service.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said it was called shortly before 5.30pm and sent three rapid response vehicles, three emergency ambulances and a duty operations manager to the scene.

Two people were taken by air to the Grange University Hospital, Cwmbran, and one person was taken by road to Prince Charles Hospital, Merthyr for further treatment.

Dyfed-Powys Police has been approached for comment.