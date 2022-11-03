POLICE have put a dispersal order in place in Newport this evening following reports of anti-social behaviour.

The dispersal order came into effect at 4pm today - Thursday, November 3 - following several reports of anti-social behaviour in the Ringland area of the city.

The order will remain in place throughout all of tomorrow, until 4pm on Saturday, November 5.

The areas covered by the order include the Ringland Centre, Milton Court and the surrounding roads as shown on the map below.

Inspector Shaun Conway said: "Following reports of anti-social behaviour from the residents and businesses in the area, we have issued this dispersal order.

"Our officers are committed to protecting our communities and will take action against anyone intent on causing harm or disorder.

“If you have any concerns about anti-social behaviour, and see us on our patrols, please do stop to talk to us.

"Alternatively, you can report your concerns by calling 101, or by sending us a direct message via Facebook or Twitter.”

Dispersal orders give officers extra powers to direct groups to leave an area if they are involved in ASB or disorder, if members of the public are being harassed, alarmed or distressed or if officers think their behaviour may lead to ASB.

If they return to that area after being moved on, they face being arrested.