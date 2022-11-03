A BOXER abandoned a woman at the top of a mountain before later holding her head under water and beating her.

Liam Clarke, 20, was locked up after subjecting her to a catalogue of “horrendous” violence.

His victim revealed how the defendant has “shattered” her life and how she now “imagines danger around every corner”.

Roger Griffiths, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “The defendant took her to the top of a mountain and abandoned her there.

“He later put a knife to her throat and held her head under water.

“The defendant headbutted her and threw her around the room.

“He punched her to the head and put his hand over her mouth when she was screaming.”

Mr Griffiths read out the woman’s victim impact statement in which she said: “I feel scared all the time.

“I imagine danger around every corner.

“I have nightmares about him every night.

“When I do sleep it is never for very long.

“I suffer constant flashbacks.

“It is crazy how one person can shatter your life like this.

“I feel I am living in a nightmare that is never going to end.”

The defendant, of King Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale, admitted three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He has previous convictions for offences of harassment and assault by beating which were committed against another woman.

Jeffrey Jones, mitigating, asked the court to take into account his client’s guilty pleas.

His barrister said: “The defendant is still a young man.

“He’s had a long hard look at himself in prison.

“The defendant is young enough to change.”

Judge Jeremy Jenkins told Clarke: “The effect on your victim has been profound.

“She has completely changed her personality and is almost too afraid to leave her own home.

“Instead of using your boxing prowess on those of your own weight and size, you bullied her.

“These offences were horrendous.”

The defendant was sent to a young offender institution for two years and made the subject of a 10-year restraining order not to contact his victim.