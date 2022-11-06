TWO long-serving members of staff at Monmouthshire County Council have been recognised by the High Sheriff of Gwent.

Pauline Batty and Roger Hoggins were presented with special awards in recognition of "great and valuable services to the community" by High Sheriff of Gwent, Malgwyn Davies.

Council chairman Cllr Laura Wright, council leader Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby and chief executive officer Paul Matthews joined Mr Davies at the ceremony.

Strategic catering manager for the council, Pauline Batty was nominated by Cllr Brocklesby.

She said: “Over the past seven years Pauline has led the way to ensure that Monmouthshire children receive healthy nutritious meals in school, cooked from scratch.

“It is down to the hard work of Pauline and her team that we are rolling out free school meals to primary school children in reception, and Years 1 and 2. We are one of the few councils to do so, The Welsh government only expects local authorities to reach reception in the first phase of implementation of free school meals for all, so the team really have gone above and beyond.

“Pauline is not only a phenomenal organiser and manager, she has both vision and deeply held beliefs which she brings to her work.

"Pauline wants every child to understand the importance of food and the role nutritious food plays in helping us all maintain well-being.

"She encourages thinking about the social side of eating together, the table skills which enable that to happen and knowing the recipes so that cheap nourishing food can be cooked at home. This is what school catering should be about, and Pauline has been quietly under the radar making sure it happens, working with and training staff to share her vision."

During Covid Pauline, along with colleagues, pivoted from school meals to organising and coordinating PPE for staff.

She also oversees the council’s Meals on Wheels service ‘Monmouthshire Meals’.

At the ceremony, the life-time dedication of Roger Hoggins was also acknowledged.

Mr Hoggins recently retired after 47 years. He started as a trainee management services officer and became a senior leader.

Chief executive officer Paul Matthews said: “Roger’s contribution has been significant as has been his approach. He will be greatly missed by us all within the council.

"The fact he’s now become a town councillor with Monmouth Town Council exemplifies his ongoing commitment to public service. He is a very humble man who really doesn't get his positive impact on others. He retreats in the good times, steps forward in the tough times. One of the best public servants I've worked with.”

Mr Davies, presenting Pauline and Roger with their awards, said: “It was an honour to present High Sheriff of Gwent Awards to Pauline and Roger, two stalwarts of local government who have made such a difference to so many people over their careers.”

Cllr Wright, chairman of the council, said: “I am so pleased that the tireless work undertaken by both Pauline and Roger has been recognised in this way.

"They have each made a positive and significant contribution to the community through their work, their kindness and their determination to help others. I know that both Roger and Pauline are committed to continuing to serve the people of Monmouthshire, and we thank them for everything they have done and will continue to do.”