A MAN was pronounced dead at the scene after being hit by a train near Newport this morning.

Police were called to the railway line at Pye Corner station, Newport, shortly before 7am today.

There had been reports of a person on the tracks.

British Transport Police confirmed "a person being hit by a train" was the reason for the emergency presence - shortly before 9am.

Officers, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, rushed to the scene, where the person was then pronounced dead.

Police say the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

The coroner's office will be informed of the incident.

The incident closed the railway line at Pye Corner, which led to widespread disruption on the Cardiff-Ebbw Vale line.

Several services - at least 24 - were cancelled, according to Transport for Wales.

The line reopened shortly after 10.30am.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to the line near Pye Corner railway station at 6.53am this morning following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."