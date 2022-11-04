RYANAIR has warned customers jetting off in November that their online check-in service will be down temporarily this month.

The budget airline's website and app with be undergoing scheduled maintenance for an 11-hour period which could result in travellers getting fined before boarding their flight.

The maintenance will take place between the hours of 6pm on November 8 and 5 am on November 9.

What happens if you miss your flight due to airport delays

If travellers are flying during this period, they are being warned to check in before the maintenance work begins if they don't want to get hit with the unwanted fine.

Ryanair customers warned to check in before app and website maintenance

The airline fines passengers £55 if they fail to check in online if their flight departs in two hours or less.

READ MORE: Worst airports for flight delays revealed

READ MORE: Worst airlines for flight delays revealed including Wizz Air, TUI, easyJet, KLM and more

A statement on Ryanair's website says: "Due to planned maintenance, Ryanair website/app will be temporarily down from 18.00hrs Tue, 8 – 05.00hrs Wed, 9 Nov.

"Customers who are due to fly during this 11-hour period should check-in online before 18.00hrs on Tue, 8 Nov."

For the latest information, to check in or book a flight, visit the Ryanair website.