LIDL has brought back its Christmas jumper with a new festive design for 2022.

The major supermarket has unveiled its branded winter knit for the upcoming season alongside some other popular seasonal products.

The retail giant's Christmas campaign will get you in the festive spirit (ready or not) by transporting you into two classic films that will no doubt be on your watch list this year.

5 ways to save money on your weekly food shop

Lidl parodies Elf and Home Alone as supermarket launches Christmas campaign

Parodying two of the most popular Christmas movie moments, Will Ferrell's Elf and Home Alone, shoppers will need to be quick if they want to add these items to their baskets.

Lidl (Image: Lidl)

Lidl's Christmas jumper is spreading the Christmas cheer ( singing loud for all to hear) modelled in the one and only style of Buddy the Elf himself.

For £7.99, you could also be devouring a bowl of spaghetti and a curious candy concoction just like Santa's tallest helper - although, we don't recommend it!

For the third year in a row, shoppers can once again get their hands on the supermarket's sell-out Deluxe Pigs in Blanket Pizza for £3.99.

The popular pizza, with its crusty sourdough base and tasty traditional festive toppings, makes a triumphant return inspired by the crimbo classic Home Alone 2.

Lidl’s very own Kevin McCallister is pictured enjoying the festive feature as he washes it down with a glass of Freeway Cola for the full A-List experience.

The Deluxe Pigs in Blanket Pizza is available from December 8 and Lidl's Branded Christmas Jumper can be bought from November 24.

Both items are available in stores nationwide while stocks last.

Lidl branches in Gwent: