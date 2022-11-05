ORGANISERS of the popular annual Monmouth Raft Race have donated £5,000 to its main beneficiary - even though this year's event had to be scrapped due to the summer drought.

The 56th annual race, which was being organised by Rotary Monmouth in September, had everything in place with around 60 rafts entered, but with just a few weeks to go it had to be cancelled because the water levels were so low in the River Wye.

The event had attracted more corporate sponsors than ever and despite the cancellation, many of these honoured their offers of sponsorship. In addition, many entrants allowed Rotary Monmouth to keep their entry fees.

The sponsors were Mandarin Stone, Siltbuster, Harrison Clark Rickerbys Solicitors, Robert Price and Paul Jarrold Tyres.

This meant Rotary Monmouth was able to make the donation to St David’s Hospice Care.

Norman Williams, race co-ordinator of Rotary Monmouth, said: “We as a club are delighted to have received the support from everyone in order to make such a donation to St David’s Hospice Care.

"The event might not have been able to take place but the work of the hospice continues 365 days a year/24 hours a day and is so well received by all patients and their families locally.

Kris Broome, of St David’s Hospice Care, said: “We are thrilled with the donation after what was again a very difficult year for everyone.

"It just goes to show what loyal, caring supporters we have for the raft race. We would like to make a special thank you to Rotary Monmouth who once again had everything ready for the event, having planned everything meticulously over many months."

The date for the 2023 event is Sunday, September 3. For details on how to enter and anything else related to the event visit www.monmouthraftrace.com

The Monmouth Raft Race starts at Monmouth Rowing Club and ends at Tump Farm six-and-a-half miles down river at Whitebrook.