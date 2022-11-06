NEW data has revealed a town in Wales is one of the top UK locations where a car is least likely to be stolen.

According to research from insurance comparison site MoneySupermarket, Llandrindod Wells saw just 0.46 vehicles reported stolen per 1,000 insurance enquiries made.

Other secure locations include Inverness in the north of Scotland, which had a car theft rate of just 0.08, followed by Dumfries and Galloway (0.36).

But there is a huge difference recorded depending on area.

Topping the list for vehicle thefts is Romford in East London where 19.87 vehicles were reported stolen per 1,000 insurance enquiries made.

London locations dominated the list of car theft hotspots, with neighbouring Ilford recording 17.52 vehicles stolen per 1,000 enquiries. This was followed by Bromley in South East London (17.00) and Enfield in North London (16.91).

Birmingham was the only location outside of London to be named in the top five, with 14.93.

Sara Newell, car insurance expert at MoneySupermarket, said: “One thing that insurers consider when calculating your premium is your location, and it can impact the cost of your cover.

“Car insurance will help minimise the financial impact of theft, so when your policy is up for renewal compare prices to make sure you’re getting the best deal for your policy – you could save up to £330.”

All data is taken from the 16.04m car insurance enquiries made on MoneySupermarket between September 2021 and August 2022.