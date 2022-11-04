A GROUP of friends and family are taking part in a special walk up Pen y Fan this weekend in memory of Newport man Lee Higgins, who recently died aged 33.

Mr Higgins was an electrician at Tata's Llanwern Steelworks.

In August 2020 he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma - a type of bone caner - in the pelvis.

He was operated on and the tumour and affected pelvic bone was removed and reconstructed, but the cancer had spread to the right side of the pelvis and became inoperable.

His friend Tyler Jones, who is helping to organise the walk, said: "Lee coped well. He was completely bed-bound from the time he was diagnosed. He took everything in his stride. He never once complained, moaned or felt sorry for himself. He did everything the doctors ever wanted him to do.

"He was a champ and took everything on the chin.

"His mum Wendy Lord cared for him throughout with help from his brother Michael, his step dad Steve Lord and his sister Paige Lord. They had the support of St David's Hospice Care and district nurses."

Mr Jones said: "There will be 40 people taking part in the walk on Sunday, November 6, all wearing matching personalised T-shirts in memory of Lee.

"We will then collectively head back to The Sports Lounge in Newport where our event will continue with a range of activities including raffles, pool games and other fundraising games.

"We will have live music, a buffet and will be showing the Liverpool match - Lee was a huge Liverpool fan. He would attend as many games at Anfield as he could with his brother and cousin Jordan.

"The money raised will be passed to Lee's family with the options of using it towards his funeral costs or donating to a chosen charity should they wish too."

Mr Higgins, who lived Bristol Street, had worked as an electrician at Orb Steelworks before it closed, before moving to Llanwern.

He was born and grew up in St Julians.

Mr Jones said any friends of Lee's would be welcome to take part in the event, which will start at 9am on Sunday morning at Pen y Fan.