ST JOSEPH’S Hospital is continuing its support of events recognising local heroes by backing this year’s South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent Awards.

Held in association with Caerphilly County Borough Council, the ceremony will take place at Rodney Parade in Newport on Tuesday, December 6.

A total of 13 awards are set to be handed out to some truly inspiring people from across the region, with categories covering, among other things, diversity, the environment, courage and sport.

As well as the headline sponsors, a number of businesses are throwing their weight behind the event, including Newport’s St Joseph’s Hospital.

St Joseph’s sponsored the GP Practice of the Year prize at the South Wales Health & Care Awards in September and is now backing the Pride of Gwent Awards' Fundraiser of the Year crown.

The hospital is delighted to be a sponsor at the Pride of Gwent Awards has wished the finalists good luck and congratulated them for their continued hard work and success.

CEO Stuart Hammond said: “We are pleased to sponsor the awards and celebrate the fantastic achievements of the local community. A huge well done to all.”

St Joseph’s has been providing exceptional care for more than 75 years and continues to build on the success through the dedication of their staff.

Over the past few years, the hospital has seen their employees come together to support one another and put patients at the centre of their care with reassurance and kindness during a difficult time.

Offering a range of services such as specialist clinics, advanced diagnostics and physiotherapy, St Joseph’s has more than 160 consultants.

They strive to provide clinical excellence and quality care to each individual.

Combining the specialist expertise of their consultants with the continual investment in the very latest technology, St Joseph’s provides patients with immediate access to personalised professional care.

For more information about the services on offer at St Joseph’s Hospital, visit stjosephshospital.co.uk.