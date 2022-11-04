LIDL has launched its 2022 Christmas advert and this year, it features a small bear wearing the supermarket’s Christmas jumper.

The advert will first air on ITV during Coronation Street on Friday, November 4.

While the bear is yet to be seen in the advert, viewers might have already spotted Lidl Bear elsewhere on TV, in newspapers and on social media.

Lidl Bear really comes to life when a dad accidentally shrinks his Lidl jumper in the wash and his young daughter has the idea to put it on her teddy bear.

The dad and his daughter realise the Christmas jumper has shrunk in the wash (Image: Lidl)

Just like that, the Lidl Bear begins a journey to fame in the aisles of Lidl and then becomes the star of the supermarket’s advertising campaign. The bear experiences both the highs and lows of fame at Christmas time.

With Lidl Bear’s crazy new life in the limelight, it begs the question: will the bear make it home to its family in time for Christmas?

Claire Farrant, Marketing Director at Lidl GB, said: “What stands Lidl Bear apart from other Christmas characters is its hilarious, deadpan expression. By displaying no emotion it manages to create humour and deliver our message about what’s actually important this Christmas.

“You also won’t be seeing Lidl Bear for sale in any of our stores – because, in the face of unrealistic Christmas expectations and pressure, we know what really matters is being with the people we care about.”

Lidl Bear rises to fame (Image: Lidl)

Although the Lidl Bear won’t be available to buy in Lidl stores, the bear has been the inspiration for Lidl’s Christmas charitable drive – helping to ensure every child experiences the joy of a beloved toy this Christmas.

Lidl Bear’s Toy Bank is a nationwide donation initiative, giving new or unwrapped toys and games to children across the UK through the Neighbourly community network.

Peter de Roos, Chief Commercial Officer at Lidl GB, says of the campaign: “Instead of selling Lidl Bear, we’re asking everyone who can to spare a bear, and other toys, to give to those in need this Christmas. From Kevin to Percy and everything inbetween, all toys will be welcomed with open arms – because there’s room for everyone at the table this Christmas.”

The daughter hugging Lidl Bear (Image: Lidl)

Customers can drop off new and unopened toys and games to be gifted to children who need support in their local area.

It doesn’t matter how big or small, stocking fillers and bigger items are welcome with sought-after items including toys, games, books, puzzles, and arts and crafts for a range of ages.

READ MORE:

The supermarket has also committed £250,000 for charities during the festive period – including a £125,000 donation for the toy bank initiative – and has also pledged to donate more meals than ever over the festive period.

Lidl GB will also donate a selection of festive food items, as part of its regular food donations to local charities and community groups which together with their food surplus programme will equate to more than one million meals.