A COUNCIL in Gwent has handed out almost £2,500 in fines after prosecuting nine residents who failed to properly sort their recycling.

Nine people appeared in court this week to face allegations they failed to comply with household waste collection requirements.

In each case, Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council had already issued the defendants with fixed penalty notices before the matters ended up in court.

All nine appeared at Cwmbran Magistrates' Court on October 31 for failure to comply with regulations under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

Sarah Andrews, of Pen-y-bont, Nantybwch, was fined £220 and ordered to pay £154 in costs after council officers said "there was recycling found in the residual waste" at her premises between February 10 and March 24.

Court records show Andrews was fined on April 1 but "the fixed penalty notice remains unpaid".

Sarah Herbert, of Stanfield Street, Cwm, was found to have left out "additional waste out for collection" at her premises between January 27 and March 31.

A fixed penalty notices was issued on April 1 but was unpaid, court records show.

Herbert was fined £660 and ordered to pay £186 in court costs.

Ewelina Krawiec, of Pennant Street, Ebbw Vale, was also found by Blaenau Gwent Council to have left out "additional waste out for collection" at her premises between November 22 last year and March 28 this year.

Court records show a fine issued on April 1 "remains unpaid".

Krawiec was fined £220 and ordered to pay £154 in costs.

The council also found Samantha Lewis, of Cae Glas, Nantyglo, to have committed the same offence and left out additional waste for collection between January 27 and April 5.

A fine was issued on April 8 but "remains unpaid".

Lewis was fined £220 and ordered to pay court costs of £154.

Georgina Mann, of Edward Street, Abertillery, left out additional waste for collection between January 13 and April 7.

A fine issued on April 8 "remains unpaid", and Mann must pay a £220 fine and £154 in court costs.

Jay Murphy, 28, of Domen Close, Ebbw Vale, was taken to court after council officers said "there was recycling found in the residual waste" at her premises between February 17 and March 31.

She was ordered to pay £220 and £154 in court costs.

Anthony Powell, of Penybryn Terrace, Ebbw Vale, was also found to have recycling in the residual waste at his premises, between February 17 and March 31.

Likewise, the 34-year-old was fined £220 for the offence and ordered to pay court costs of £154.

Blaenau Gwent council officers also found Nicola Rees, of High Street, Ebbw Vale, had recycling in the residual waste at her premises between February 17 and March 31.

A fixed penalty notice issued on April 5 "remains unpaid", court records show.

Rees was fined £220 and ordered to pay costs of £154.

Jessica Stokes, of Letchworth Road - also Ebbw Vale - was too found to have recycling in the residual waste at her premises, between February 14 and March 28.

She must pay a fine of £220 and costs of £154.

All nine cases were proved by magistrates using the single justice procedure.