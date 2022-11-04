PUBLIC Wi-Fi in town centres in one area of Gwent is still due to be installed - four months after the council promised it was coming.

In June this year, Caerphilly County Borough Council said Caerphilly, Blackwood, and Newbridge town centres would have Wi-Fi installed in the “coming weeks” – but four months on it is yet to arrive.

There is already Wi-Fi in Bargoed, Ystrad Mynach, Rhymney and Risca town centres – funded through the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns Fund and the former Rhymney Valley Task Force Fund.

One of the reasons given for the delay is having to refer to Cadw for advice when installing Wi-Fi at the Newbridge Memo, which is a listed building.

Cllr Jamie Pritchard, who is the council’s cabinet member for prosperity, regeneration and climate change, said: “We know how much Wi-Fi is important in town centres from our engagement with businesses and residents.

“This is why we’re rolling it out. We’re working to overcome some slight time delays in achieving this.”

Previously, Cllr Pritchard has said the Wi-Fi aims to promote local shops and services, and create a different town centre experience.

A council spokesman said: “Discussions are ongoing with our suppliers to progress the installation of Wi-Fi in Caerphilly, Newbridge and Blackwood, following the successful projects in Bargoed and Ystrad Mynach.

“We hope to see these schemes progress over the coming months and we will keep the community updated.”

The internet will be available through the FreeCCBCWifi network, with users needing to register their details before using it for the first time.